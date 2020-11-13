The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion has set a release date and launched the official trailer – check it out below.

The one-off reunion special, marking 30 years since the sitcom’s debut, is set to launch on HBO Max on Thursday November 13, Will Smith has now confirmed.

“These are the people who made me the man I am today,” Smith wrote on Instagram today (November 13) sharing the news. “And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.”

Advertisement

Check out Smith’s post premiering the trailer here:

The unscripted special will see Smith return alongside original cast members including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff.

It was also confirmed recently that Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv in the show, would also be returning – following years of rumoured tension with Smith.

The Fresh Prince special has been described as “a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honour of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.”

Meanwhile, a spin-off series titled Bel-Air has been ordered for two seasons at Peacock , based on a viral video made by superfan Morgan Cooper reimagining the sitcom as a drama. Cooper will co-write and direct the series, while Chris Collins (The Wire) will be its showrunner. Bel-Air will be a one-hour drama, set in modern-day America, mapping Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air as in the original series. The show’s creators Andy and Susan Borowitz will also return as executive producers.