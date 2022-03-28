‘The Full Monty’ cast reunite for new TV series reboot

The Full Monty is set to get a new TV reboot on Disney+, with the film’s original cast returning for the series.

The original hit film was released in 1997, and follows a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who start a striptease act to raise money.

Disney has now confirmed that the new eight-episode limited series will catch up with the group 25 years later, bringing back stars Robert Carlyle (Gaz), Mark Addy (Dave), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Hugo Speer (Guy), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper), Wim Snape (Nathan) and Tom Wilkinson (Gerald).

Advertisement

While specific plot details have not yet been revealed, the show will see the group “navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

“The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity,” the synopsis adds.

The series will also bring in the character’s children and grandchildren, with original screenwriter Simon Beaufoy overseeing proceedings.

“We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on,” he said.

The Full Monty has just begun production in Sheffield and Manchester, and will stream on Disney+ in the U.K. and globally, and Hulu in the U.S..

Advertisement

The Full Monty became a huge box office success when it was released, making $257million (£196million) off a $3million (£2.29million) budget, and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score.

One of its big stars was Carlyle, who spoke to NME last year about the busy period of time in his career in the late 1990s that also included turns in Trainspotting and James Bond film The World Is Not Enough.

“Yeah that was a busy time!” he recalled. “I was literally just going from one country to the next for most of those years. I was hopping from Prague to Slovakia and then Hungary and Bulgaria and Romania… those films kept me going farther and farther east. It was a magic time. And to get the opportunity to have a laugh in a Bond film? That’s alright, isn’t it?”