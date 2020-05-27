A Girl with the Dragon Tattoo spin-off series is currently in the works at Amazon, framing a standalone Lisbeth Salander story, according to Variety.

The project would not act as a sequel or prequel to either Stieg Larsson’s book series or the adapted film series, instead writing a new story in a new setting that takes place in today’s world — with new characters alongside Lisbeth.

Salander was played by Noomi Rapace in the Swedish film trilogy, then Rooney Mara in the 2011 American adaptation by David Fincher. Claire Foy took over the role in 2018 for The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

There is currently no actress or director attached to the Amazon series, which will have Andy Harries of Left Bank Pictures serving as an executive producer alongside Rob Bullock.

Salander is the main character in the Millennium book series, which features The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets Nest, written by Larsson.

When Larsson died in 2004, David Lagercrantz continued the series with The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye and The Girl Who Lived Twice.

Daniel Craig, who starred opposite Mara in the 2011 film, will next be reprising his role as James Bond one final time with No Time To Die.

The film had been due for release in April, but was then delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will now be released on November 12.