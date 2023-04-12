‘The Glory’, ‘Kill Boksoon’ top Netflix’s most-watched lists

Popular K-drama The Glory and South Korean action film Kill Boksoon have topped two of Netflix’s most-watched lists.

According to Netflix’s latest weekly lists of Top 10 most-watched TV shows and movies, The Glory has returned to the top of the streaming service’s Non-English list for TV shows for the week of April 3 to 9.

The Glory amassed an 18.5million hours viewed in this period to top the chart, marking its 10th week on the list so far. Other K-dramas on the list include Divorce Attorney Shin and Crash Course in Romance.

Meanwhile, Kill Boksoon starring Jeon Do-yeon continues its reign stop the Non-English Films list for the second week with 25.7million hours viewed. Also on the list is the new Thai culinary thriller Hunger, at second place with 11.2million hours viewed.

On the English side, The Night Agent spends its third week at Number One with 130million hours viewed. Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed Netflix original BEEF debuts on the list at Number Three with 34million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler film Murder Mystery 2 retains its stop at the top of the most-watched English films list for a second week with 59.8million hours viewed.

The Glory actress Shin Ye-eun, who played one of the show’s antagonists, previously spoke about how she lost Instagram followers because of her role. “Many people said that they don’t want to see me smile, and that they don’t want to see my face,” she said.