‘The Glory’ actor Lim Ji-yeon: “I wanted the whole world to hate me”

South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon has opened up about how she felt playing the antagonist in Netflix’s popular K-drama series The Glory.

In The Glory, Lim portrays popular weather presenter Park Yeon-jin, who led a group of bullies during her high school days. In a new interview with The Korea Times, Lim opened up about how she “wanted the whole world to hate [her]” while in the role.

“When I take on a role for a project, I try to make viewers love and relate to my character,” who previously starred as Seoul in Netflix’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. “But I’ve never had to develop a character to be hated. And there was a catharsis that came from it.”

“I’ve always wanted to play an antagonist,” she added. “But I just vaguely thought that maybe when I have more experience, like in my 40s, I would be offered such a role… but then Yeon-jin came and it was such a good opportunity.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also spoke about her process of developing the character: “I tried to come up with as many approaches as possible, like ‘would talking in a monotone convey a stronger character?’ or ‘maybe I should make it totally emotional?'”

But Lim eventually settled on adapting her “own personal gestures, tone and style” to create Yeon-jin, saying that it was “the most unique approach that no one else has done yet”.

Part two of The Glory recently became Netflix’s most-watched programme for the week of March 6 to 12, garnering over 124million hours viewed. The K-drama beat other popular shows, including Season 4 of You (75million) and docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (59million).