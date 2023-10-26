‘The Glory”s Lim Ji-yeon says she wasn’t recognised while shopping in public

The Glory actress Lim Ji-yeon has revealed how she wasn’t recognised while shopping in public recently.

Lim Ji-yeon recently skyrocketed to international fame thanks to her breakout role as Park Yeon-jin, the main antagonist in the popular Netflix K-drama series, The Glory. She has also since starred in two other shows this year: Lies Hidden in My Garden and The Killing Vote.

Despite her newfound success, the actress’ popularity seems to have not affected her daily life, as she revealed in a new video interview with Vogue Korea.

During the clip, where the actress talked through the items in her bag, Lim Ji-yeon recalled the story of her new Airpods case, and how she found it after recently losing her previous pair on a plane not too long ago.

“Sometimes, I take the subway, and when I went to the underground shopping area of Gangnam Station, I saw this really nice case! So I really bought it,” she said, as translated by Koreaboo.

“Maybe because I cover myself up when I’m out and about, but they didn’t recognise me,” Lim Ji-yeon added. “Even when I stood in the store and bought this, no one recognised me.”

Meanwhile, The Glory co-star Song Hye-kyo recently opened up about how the hit K-drama brought back her “joy for acting”, saying that she has now “become more interested in working on projects that are different from what I usually do”.