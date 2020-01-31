The Good Place came to an end last night (January 30) as its series finale aired in the US.

Starring the likes of Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Jameela Jamil, the series ended its four-season run yesterday with a two-part finale titled ‘Whenever You’re Ready’. The finale is available to watch now on Netflix UK.

Spoilers for the series finale of The Good Place lie below

The Good Place was a special TV show. Watch the final *ever* episode tomorrow at 8am. pic.twitter.com/zE5OCBt8kk — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 30, 2020

The cast of The Good Place were among those to bid farewell to the show on social media last night, with Bell remarking on what “a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been”.

“Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the very best place. Shellstrop out.”

Can humans literally ball their eyes out? Is this a new form of #TheBadPlace torture? Cheleanor forever!! 😭😭😭 #TheGoodPlace — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) January 31, 2020

What a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been. Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the very best place. Shellstrop out. pic.twitter.com/X0O84Y4inj — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) January 31, 2020

Goodbye from your favourite bunch of benches. ❤️ @nbcthegoodplace Thanks for being the most fun fans ever. pic.twitter.com/jLSL6FmzKH — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 31, 2020

Fans also said goodbye to The Good Place last night, with many praising the series finale for the manner in which the show made its grand exit — one Twitter user even described the final episode as “a masterclass in TV”.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to The Good Place finale below.

man this episode of #TheGoodPlace is so meta, just like Eleanor doesn’t want anyone to exit The Good Place, we humans don’t want the show to end. in the end the lesson is we may want an unlimited amount of a good thing but that’s not possible. — Rachel Witkin (@rachel_witkin) January 31, 2020

#TheGoodPlace finale is a master class in TV. The perfect ending to every story.

The perfect mix of laughter and tears.

The perfect commentary on life. People are going to be rewatching, quoting and learning from this show forever. It knew exactly how and when to say goodbye. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 31, 2020

just finished watching the good place finale #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/MpATSard3h — 𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯 🧸 (@BLACKWIDCWS_) January 31, 2020

#TheGoodPlace finale made me feel happy, sad and complete all at the same time. Beautiful ending to a beautiful show — Elizabeth Garcia (@Eli_Jelly97) January 31, 2020

Thank you to the writers, cast, and everyone involved with #TheGoodPlace for giving us something I never thought possible: a half-hour sitcom that managed more compelling plot twists — and *a lot* more heart — than anything else on TV. I’ll forking miss you. — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) January 31, 2020

