News

“A masterclass in TV”: Fans bid farewell to ‘The Good Place’ as show comes to an end

The series finale can be watched now on Netflix UK

Sam Moore
'The Good Place'
'The Good Place' (Picture: NBC)

The Good Place came to an end last night (January 30) as its series finale aired in the US.

Starring the likes of Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Jameela Jamil, the series ended its four-season run yesterday with a two-part finale titled ‘Whenever You’re Ready’. The finale is available to watch now on Netflix UK.

Spoilers for the series finale of The Good Place lie below

Advertisement

The cast of The Good Place were among those to bid farewell to the show on social media last night, with Bell remarking on what “a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been”.

“Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life. was the very best place. Shellstrop out.”

Advertisement

Fans also said goodbye to The Good Place last night, with many praising the series finale for the manner in which the show made its grand exit — one Twitter user even described the final episode as “a masterclass in TV”.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to The Good Place finale below.

If you’re looking for a new TV series to watch following the end of The Good Place, then check out the NME review of Avenue 5a series we’ve described as “Armando Iannucci blasting off into orbit with The Good Place set in space”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.