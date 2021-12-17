‘The Goonies’ inspired TV series heading to Disney+

Disney has revived development on a TV series inspired by The Goonies.

The project, originally called Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project, was initially drafted into a pilot by writer Sarah Watson for Fox. The network, however, passed on the project because they felt it was “a little bit too young” for them.

As reported by Variety, the series is now being redeveloped for Disney+ under new title Our Time. The drama series follows a teacher who helps her students re-create the 1985 comedy film identically in its entirety.

Speaking about the project’s journey, executive VP and head of development at Warner Bros. Television, Clancy Collins White, said: “Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID.

“So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it.”

She added: “We did not yet have anything in development at Disney+. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.”

Our Time is being produced by The Donner Company and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. The Goonies was based off a story by Spielberg, who also served as an executive producer.

The Donner Company is the production company of the late Richard Donner, who directed the original film. Lauren Schuler Donner from the company will serve as a producer on Our Time.

The Goonies is a comedy adventure film following kids who discover an old treasure map while attempting to save their homes from foreclosure. The film stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman and Jonathan Ke Huy Quan.

Chris Columbus, who wrote the script for the film, recently said how Donner once called him up about making a potential sequel.

“He called me and said, ‘You know what we should do? We’re gonna get on my boat, smoke pot for three days and come up with an idea for Goonies 2,” Columbus told Empire.

“I said to Dick, ‘Well, first of all, I don’t smoke pot. But maybe if I come down, we’ll have a couple of drinks together and sit on the boat.’ It never happened. And I regret that. Because I would drop everything to do that right now.”