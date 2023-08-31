‘The Great’ fans “in mourning” as series is cancelled by Hulu after three seasons

Satirical black comedy The Great has been cancelled by Hulu after three seasons.

Created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara, and starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, The Great reinvented the period drama by revisiting the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler.

It’s currently unclear why Hulu decided to cancel the comedy, which garnered positive reviews and seven Emmy nominations since debuting in 2020. In 2022, it won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes, while in the same year, Fanning and Hoult also received their first nominations for leading a popular series.

Advertisement

Fanning also received numerous other awards for her performance as Catherine, including a SAG, a Critics Choice, an Independent Spirit Award and two Golden Globe nominations.

Alongside Fanning and Hoult, the series also starred Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

Following the news of the show’s cancellation, devastated fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, with many claiming that they are “in mourning”.

Please respect my space during this time of mourning (they cancelled the Great) — 🪻a Little Bit of Rita🪻 (@tiny_rita) August 30, 2023

The great cancelled with no Emmy wins for Nicholas Hoult or Elle Fanning is a tragedy https://t.co/qb9ZP0yIfJ — Katie (@katie_a_v) August 31, 2023

no one fucking speak to me i’m in mourning (The Great was canceled) — smokey mcbongwater 😷🪡 (@maggiebutworse) August 30, 2023

WHAT THE—the gall to cancel a top-10 show! Which idiots are making these decisions Anyhoo, I’ll be crying all day today 😭https://t.co/dWQY4g6v26 — Akhil Arora (@akhil_arora) August 31, 2023

Advertisement

hulu cancelled The Great no one talk to me I'm in mourning — katie (@comealongphil) August 30, 2023

“Please respect my space during this time of mourning (they cancelled The Great)”, tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “The gall to cancel a top-10 show! Which idiots are making these decisions. Anyhoo, I’ll be crying all day today.”

Another fan added: “The Great is like the Arrested Development of our time. Both brilliant shows (witty humour, ahead its time) got cancelled after 3 seasons only because the platform or the general audience didn’t acknowledge the show as much as the fans do.”

Several key characters were killed off in the third season, which received more accolades and positive reviews than the previous two seasons.

The Great seasons 1-3 are available to stream via LIONSGATE+ on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.