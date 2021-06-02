‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ confirms UK season 4 release date

The Handmaid’s Tale has finally confirmed a loose UK release date for season four.

New episodes aired in the US at the end of April on Hulu, with Channel 4 now confirming that the fourth chapter in the story will return to UK screens this month.

The broadcaster announced last week (May 28) that the first three seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale would start streaming on May 31 ahead of the release of season four.

“Blessed be the fruit! Series 1-3 of #HandmaidsTale will be available to stream as a box set on All 4 from 31 May,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Catch up on Offred’s story so far before the brand new fourth series arrives on Channel 4 in June!”

Several fans shared their reaction to the first three episodes of season four at the end of April, as Hulu released them in one go.

“I can admit that I am going to bed with tear stains after episode 3 of @HandmaidsOnHulu,” one fan wrote in response to Hulu saying the first three episodes had started streaming.

Another said: “So @HandmaidsOnHulu has me so traumatized and now I can’t sleep. The train…. THE TRAIN.”

One person said they felt traumatised, reworking a quote from Mean Girls by writing: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt traumatized by The Handmaid’s Tale.”

A teaser was also shared at the end of March, showing how season four will pick up after June’s failed bid to escape to Canada.