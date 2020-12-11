The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for season five at Hulu.

The news was confirmed at the Disney Investor Day Presentation yesterday (December 10), and will follow season four which is set to air in 2021.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, and stars Elisabeth Moss as the main character June.

The series also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeleine Brewer, Ann Dowd and Max Minghella.

Earlier this year, Moss reflected on the possibility of a happy ending in the series. “It depends what you define as happy,” she said, adding that she had pitched the idea of “June ending up in a really modern relationship on an island”.

“It’s very French, and they have beautiful children,” she said.

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for for a fourth season last July, ahead of the season three finale in August. Reviewing the final episode, NME called it “beautifully written” and said it “had the best dialogue exchanges of the season.”

Speaking to Variety in September, showrunner Bruce Miller had said that season four would focus on environmental issues.

“Sustainability and environmental issues underpin a lot of the storyline of infertility,” he said. “That is the underpinning of everything that Gilead uses as an excuse for its misogyny. This is a show that has its basic foundations resting on environmental stories.”