‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returning to Channel 4 for season 4

The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Channel 4 for its fourth season, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The Golden Globe-winning drama is set to air later this year with new episodes, following multiple delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Season four of the show will detail the aftermath of June’s plan to help children escape Gilead for Canada, while choosing to stay in Gilead herself.

Elisabeth Moss, who has played June in the show since the first season, recently discussed the possibility of a happy ending in the show.

“It depends what you define as happy,” the actress told the Times last year. She added that she would be “offended” if the show continued if her character died.

Moss also said there was “an idea where it might end”, as well as some “surprises in season four about where we’re taking the show”. “We don’t want to keep doing the same thing,” she said.

“You can’t just keep June in this place where she’s tortured all the time. It’s boring.”

Reviewing the final episode of season three, NME called it “beautifully written” and said it “had the best dialogue exchanges of the season.”

There is no specific release date set for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale yet – stay tuned for updates as they come in.