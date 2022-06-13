‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season five confirmed for September

Hulu has announced The Handmaid’s Tale will return for its fifth season on September 14.

Along with the release date, the streaming service released two photos from the upcoming season, featuring Elisabeth Moss as June and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena.

The upcoming season will see June face consequences for killing Serena’s husband, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), at the end of season four.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

“Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a fifth season back in December 2020. In a statement from showrunner Bruce Miller at the time, he said: “We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew.”

Along with Moss and Strahovski, the fifth season stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Sam Jaeger, Amanda Brugel and newcomer Christine Ko. It was announced last month (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily, would not be returning.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale season five will debut on Hulu in the US on September 14. A UK release date has yet to be announced.