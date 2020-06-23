‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season four delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale has been delayed to 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Filming began in March, when production was halted after an intial two weeks on set in Canada due to the global lockdown. Filming is still yet to resume.

“We were two weeks into shooting when we shut down, so we didn’t get a lot in the can,” Elisabeth Moss, who plays the lead role and will be directing several of the upcoming episodes, previously told Deadline.

Moss also told Extra that production will also restart once the cast and crew have the assurance it is a safe working environment. “We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human’s life is worth a TV show,” she said.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody.”

Alongside Moss, the show stars Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Madeleine Brewer and Joseph Fiennes.

Hulu, who will release the fourth season in the US, confirmed on Monday (June 23) that The Handmaid’s Tale would be pushed back indefinitely, with a more specific date to be confirmed once filming resumes.

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for for a fourth season last July, ahead of the season three finale in August. Reviewing the final episode, NME called it “beautifully written” and said it “had the best dialogue exchanges of the season.”