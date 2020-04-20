‘The Inbetweeners’ creators’ new series ‘The First Team’ confirms late May release

The creators of upcoming comedy series The First Team have confirmed that it will arrive on screens late May.

Written by the award-winning creators of The Inbetweeners, the new BBC series follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players (played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen and Jake Short).

According to a press release, the boys “find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare, the team’s eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Booth.”

The First Team stars Paolo Sassenelli (War), Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Theo Barklem Biggs (The Inbetweeners) and Chris Geere (Modern Family).

Other cast members include: Tamla Kari (The Inbetweeners, The Musketeers), Vadhir Derbez (How To Be A Latin Lover), Phil Wang (8 Out of 10 Cats, Task Master), Neil Fitzmaurice ( Peep Show, Mount Pleasant) and Yetunde Oduwole (Enterprice)

Last year, The Inbetweeners star James Buckley spoke about the anxiety he experiences from being famous.

The 31-year-old actor was talking on his own podcast, Complete Load of Podcast, when he admitted to feeling “constantly on edge” thanks to his “low-level””celebrity status – sometimes to the point where he feels he can’t leave the house.

Meanwhile, Simon Bird has once again ruled out the possibility of a future reunion of The Inbetweeners.

The hugely popular sitcom ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2010 before two movies were released in 2011 and 2014.

The four primary castmembers reunited in January 2019 for the widely-derided non-scripted special Fwends Reunited, and Bird — who played Will MacKenzie in the series — later said that a future Inbetweeners reboot would “be a bit depressing for everyone”.