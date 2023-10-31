‘The Inbetweeners’ fans are saying this guy’s outfit “won Halloween”

Fans of The Inbetweeners have said a man dressed as Will McKenzie (Simon Bird) has “won” Halloween following a viral clip.

In a video shared by a Jay Cartwright (James Buckley) parody account on X, the man is seen dressed in school uniform with a briefcase loaded with alcohol.

The clip then cuts to him dancing to ‘We Speak No Americano’ by Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP, as featured in 2011’s The Inbetweeners Movie.

The parody account captioned the clip, “This guy won Halloween,” with laughing emojis. Check out the video below.

This guy won Halloween 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5o8iJVch3I — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) October 30, 2023

In response to the video, one commenter wrote, “I’m in tears,” while another added: “Legend he wins the award.”

A number of celebrities showed off their Halloween costumes over the weekend, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Adele, Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato.

Last month, Buckley explained why he believes The Inbetweeners will never return for a new season, saying the core characters wouldn’t be able to behave in the same way.

“It was all justified because they were never the heroes,” Buckley said. “They were idiots and they got what they deserved.”

He added: “That’s why it can’t come back – you can’t have men in their late thirties acting like they’re in sixth form and getting away with that stuff.”

The Inbetweeners ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2010 on E4. The show spawned two feature films in 2011 and 2014, along with US version which was cancelled after one season.