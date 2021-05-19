‘The Inbetweeners’ iconic “bus wanker” car is going up for auction

The iconic “bus wanker” car from The Inbetweeners is officially going up for auction.

The car, a yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii, appeared in the hit Channel 4 comedy when it was given to Simon (Joe Thomas) as an unwanted present after passing his driving test.

The “honk if you want a blowjob” sticker is still on the model up for auction, which was placed there by Jay (James Buckley) in the third series.

The car’s shining moment came during a trip to London in series two, during which Jay called a group of strangers “bus wankers” while waiting at a bus stop.

Fans can bid on the car on May 28 as part of the East Bristol Auctions, in the Entertainment Memorabilia Auction category. The guide price is currently between £2,000 and £3,000.

“It’s a really fun piece of memorabilia,” auctioneer Andrew Stow said in a statement obtained by Metro. “It’s not the Batmobile, or the Ghostbusters’ Ecto 1, but for people who know the series – it may as well be!”

He continued: “When it arrived at our saleroom there was literally a queue of passers-by wanting their picture taken with it. It’s just so British. It’s an underdog, an unloved car – yet everyone wants a piece of it. Quite remarkable for a twenty-year-old yellow Fiat!”

Last month, Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison said he wanted fans to stop calling people “bus wankers”.

Harrison, who played Neil on the show, said: “It’s weird because you think, well I don’t think I’ve given the world anything great. It’s like the word ‘clunge’. Or people shouting ‘bus wankers’ at people standing at bus stops.”

He added: “I’d kind of rather people didn’t do that. It doesn’t feel like the nicest or the best thing in the world to have contributed to.”