NewsTV News

‘The Inbetweeners’ iconic “bus wanker” car is going up for auction

"It’s not the Batmobile, or the Ghostbusters’ Ecto 1, but it may as well be"

By Ella Kemp
The Inbetweeners
(Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

The iconic “bus wanker” car from The Inbetweeners is officially going up for auction.

The car, a yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii, appeared in the hit Channel 4 comedy when it was given to Simon (Joe Thomas) as an unwanted present after passing his driving test.

The “honk if you want a blowjob” sticker is still on the model up for auction, which was placed there by Jay (James Buckley) in the third series.

Advertisement

The car’s shining moment came during a trip to London in series two, during which Jay called a group of strangers “bus wankers” while waiting at a bus stop.

Fans can bid on the car on May 28 as part of the East Bristol Auctions, in the Entertainment Memorabilia Auction category. The guide price is currently between £2,000 and £3,000.

“It’s a really fun piece of memorabilia,” auctioneer Andrew Stow said in a statement obtained by Metro. “It’s not the Batmobile, or the Ghostbusters’ Ecto 1, but for people who know the series – it may as well be!”

He continued: “When it arrived at our saleroom there was literally a queue of passers-by wanting their picture taken with it. It’s just so British. It’s an underdog, an unloved car – yet everyone wants a piece of it. Quite remarkable for a twenty-year-old yellow Fiat!”

Last month, Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison said he wanted fans to stop calling people “bus wankers”.

Advertisement

Harrison, who played Neil on the show, said: “It’s weird because you think, well I don’t think I’ve given the world anything great. It’s like the word ‘clunge’. Or people shouting ‘bus wankers’ at people standing at bus stops.”

He added: “I’d kind of rather people didn’t do that. It doesn’t feel like the nicest or the best thing in the world to have contributed to.”

Advertisement
Advertisement