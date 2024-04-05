‘The Last Kingdom’ actor Adrian Schiller dies, aged 60

Adrian Schiller, best-known for his role in the British historical drama The Last Kingdom, has passed away at the age of 60.

On April 4, Scott Marshall Partners, the actor’s talent agency of more than three decades, confirmed Schiller’s death in a statement (via PEOPLE).

“It is with the heaviest and saddest hearts that we announce the death of our beloved client, Adrian Schiller, on Wednesday 3 April,” the statement began. “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.”

Schiller had recently returned from Sydney, where he was touring the National Theatre-produced play The Lehman Trilogy. He “was looking forward to” continuing the international tour in San Francisco, the statement added.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, paid tribute to the actor on the theatre’s X account, writing: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend. His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence in the company will be greatly missed.”

Schiller’s sister Ginny also shared the news on the actor’s X account, writing: “Dear all. This is Ginny. I’m so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday. He had so many very dear friends – sorry to those of you who are learning about this here. We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course.”

Ginny added that the family was “taking things one step at a time” while offering support to Schiller’s wife Milena and his son Gabriel as they wrap their minds “around the unimaginable.”

Born in London, England in 1964, Schiller’s acting career spanned over thirty years, with his on-screen debut coming in 1992’s Prime Suspect 2 starring Helen Mirren. He went on to appear in a number of popular shows, including BBC‘s Doctor Who.

Some of his film credits include 2015’s The Danish Girl and 2017’s live-action adaptation of Disney‘s Beauty and the Beast. However, he was best-known for his roles ITV’s Victoria BBC Two and Netflix’s The Last Kingdom.