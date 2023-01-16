‘The Last Of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals she’s gender fluid

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that she is gender fluid.

The star, who first broke out on Game Of Thrones, currently stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series, which is based on the 2013 video game of the same name.

Speaking in a new interview with The New York Times, Ramsey opened up about her gender identity.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.”

Ramsey revealed that she ticks the “non-binary” option on documents, adding: “I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey takes on the role of Ellie in The Last Of Us, a teenager who is escorted across a post-apocalyptic United States by smuggler Joel (Pascal).

She previously played Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones and Mildred Hubble in CBBC series The Worst Witch. Most recently, Ramsey starred in 2022 medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy, which was directed by Lena Dunham.

In NME‘s four-star review of The Last Of Us‘ TV series, we said: “When The Last Of Us was announced, a vocal corner of the internet exploded into anxious anticipation, some sniping that Ramsey didn’t look enough like Ellie.

“Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”

‘The Last Of Us’ will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW from January 16.