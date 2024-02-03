‘The Last Of Us’ casts Catherine O’Hara for season two

Catherine O’Hara has joined the cast for season two of The Last Of Us.

The Schitt’s Creek star joins lead characters Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the HBO drama alongside new cast members Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. According to Variety, O’Hara’s role is being kept under wraps.

The series, based on the post-apocalyptic video game series of the same is expected to start production in the spring ahead of a 2025 release.

Dever, who previously starred in Booksmart and No One Will Save You, was the most recent addition to the cast for the new season. Her character description reads: “Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Speaking about the casting for season two, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann recently said: “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material.”

“Nothing matters more than talent,” they continued. “And we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella and the rest of our family.”

Both Pascal, who plays Joel, and Ramsay were nominated for Golden Globe Awards for their performances in season one. The critically acclaimed series was also recently nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, but it lost out to Succession.