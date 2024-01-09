‘The Last Of Us’ casts Kaitlyn Dever as fan-favourite Abby

American actor Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in the second season of The Last Of Us.

The hit HBO series, based on the post-apocalyptic video game series of the same name, has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to start production in the spring ahead of a 2025 release.

It has been announced that the Booksmart and No One Will Save You star will be taking on the role of Abby, whose character description reads: “Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Dever had been considered by fans for the lead role of Ellie, who is played by Bella Ramsay, due to her uncanny resemblance to the video game’s avatar. Dever even auditioned for the part, but due to her age, 27, she was unsuccessful.

According to Deadline, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann made a joint statement in which they said: “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material.”

“Nothing matters more than talent,” they continued. “And we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella and the rest of our family.”

Both Pascal, who plays Joel, and Ramsay were nominated for Golden Globe Awards for their performances in season one. The critically acclaimed series was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, losing out to Succession.

However, the show and its lead actors have also been nominated for 24 Emmys, the ceremony for which will take place on January 15.

In other recent news, Kieran Culkin jokingly roasted Pascal during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.