‘The Last Of Us’ fans heap praise on first episode: “God this is amazing”

Fans who knew what was coming were still on the edge of their seats

By Sam Warner
Pedro Pascal as Joel in 'The Last Of Us'. CREDIT: HBO/Warner Media

Fans have shared their reactions to The Last Of Us after it made its debut.

The HBO adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 video game premiered last night (January 15), with viewers praising the series… while also sharing their devastation at some of the plot points.

The show is set in a post-apocalyptic United States, focusing on a smuggler called Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with escorting a teenager called Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country.

Many who had played the game admitted that while they knew what was coming, they were still left pretty shocked.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead ‘The Last Of Us’. CREDIT: Sky/HBO

“Me knowing every single plot point for The Last of Us pretending to be shocked while watching each episode every week,” one wrote.

Another added: “HOW THE FUCK IS THE LAST OF US SHOW STILL SO NERVE-WRACKING AND I KNOW THIS STORY BACK AND FORTH????! god this is amazing”.

A viewer shared a viral compilation clip of Jamie Lee Curtis saying “trauma”, commenting: “what a fun first episode of the last of us”, while another posted the Miranda Cosgrove iCarly meme with the words “devastating”, writing: “Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023″.

Plenty more shared their reactions to the premiere:

In NME’s four-star review of The Last Of Us, we wrote: “When The Last Of Us was announced, a vocal corner of the internet exploded into anxious anticipation, some sniping that Ramsey didn’t look enough like Ellie.

“Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”

‘The Last of Us’ will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW from January 16.

