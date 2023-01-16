Fans have shared their reactions to The Last Of Us after it made its debut.

The HBO adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 video game premiered last night (January 15), with viewers praising the series… while also sharing their devastation at some of the plot points.

The show is set in a post-apocalyptic United States, focusing on a smuggler called Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with escorting a teenager called Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country.

Many who had played the game admitted that while they knew what was coming, they were still left pretty shocked.

“Me knowing every single plot point for The Last of Us pretending to be shocked while watching each episode every week,” one wrote.

Another added: “HOW THE FUCK IS THE LAST OF US SHOW STILL SO NERVE-WRACKING AND I KNOW THIS STORY BACK AND FORTH????! god this is amazing”.

me knowing every single plot point for The Last of Us pretending to be shocked while watching each episode every week pic.twitter.com/JveptKKxpH — stephen (@dialofdestiny) January 15, 2023

HOW THE FUCK IS THE LAST OF US SHOW STILL SO NERVE-WRACKING AND I KNOW THIS STORY BACK AND FORTH????! god this is amazing — Brandon Hunt (@mediavandal) January 16, 2023

A viewer shared a viral compilation clip of Jamie Lee Curtis saying “trauma”, commenting: “what a fun first episode of the last of us”, while another posted the Miranda Cosgrove iCarly meme with the words “devastating”, writing: “Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023″.

what a fun first episode of the last of us pic.twitter.com/EM1rD9REc6 — rebecca (@ghafasbrekkers) January 16, 2023

Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023 pic.twitter.com/J9swes9RLu — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 16, 2023

Plenty more shared their reactions to the premiere:

People: How was the first episode of The Last of Us HBO Show? Me:

pic.twitter.com/kNMqa3UVAF — Joseph Moran (@MrBadBit) January 16, 2023

The Last of Us is outstanding. Y'all know it's my life goal to make truly great video game movies & this proves it's possible. Sets a whole new standard for adaptations that I hope other creators & studios follow, while having the greatest "zombie outbreak" ever put to film. pic.twitter.com/DlP2Xi0CH5 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 16, 2023

so THE LAST OF US is great and finally there's a video game adaptation that's good and all that but it's a little weird that Joel doesn't stop the action every time he goes into a new room to search through all the drawers — Suderman (@petersuderman) January 16, 2023

The Last Of Us is cementing my utter hatred for Hollywood “telling new stories in familiar worlds.” TLOU is so good, so faithful, and the changes all make sense. See? Just adapt the source material. Faithfully. Fill in / tweak where NEEDED, not for ego reasons. — Mark Zimmerman (@TheeMarkZ) January 16, 2023

me throughout the whole episode of the last of us even though i knew everything that was going to happen pic.twitter.com/i4KOnvo14o — ﹰ (@DINDJARlNS) January 16, 2023

FUCK the last of us first episode is SO GOOD . — lizzy mcalpine (@LizzyMcAlpine) January 16, 2023

this will be me watching the last of us, even though i know the storyline and what will happen before it even premierespic.twitter.com/aEYWyfAKnP — Zoi (@Zoi__13) January 15, 2023

The Last of Us’ first episode is fucking amazing. — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) January 16, 2023

Last Of Us is so good, they should make a video game or something. Seriously, I think it’d work. — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) January 16, 2023

In NME’s four-star review of The Last Of Us, we wrote: “When The Last Of Us was announced, a vocal corner of the internet exploded into anxious anticipation, some sniping that Ramsey didn’t look enough like Ellie.

“Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”

‘The Last of Us’ will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW from January 16.