‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter

The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter.

HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.

After the premiere aired, many fans noted that Parker bore an uncanny resemblance to Newton, although many were completely unaware that she is actually her real-life daughter.

One viewer tweeted: “I was literally about to tweet out that Nico Parker from #TheLastOfUs should be cast as Thandiwe Newton’s daughter or play a younger version of her in a movie because the resemblance is uncanny. Only to go on IMDb and discover she’s actually her daughter. Had no idea.”

“Has everyone who watched The Last of Us last night realised that Nico Parker is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter and the resemblance is VERY strong,” wrote another.

A third added: “The girl from last of us is Thandiwe’s daughter!!? She literally stole her whole face.”

Check out more of the reactions below:

Has everyone who watched The Last of Us last night realized that Nico Parker is Thandiwe Newton's daughter and the resemblance is VERY strong pic.twitter.com/76m0SUzwJ9 — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 16, 2023

I just finished watching #LastOfUs and kept wondering while Joel’s daughter looked so familiar… That’s Thandiwe’s Newton’s clone…I mean kid. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) January 16, 2023

The girl from last of us is Thandiwe’s daughter!!? She literally stole her whole face 😭 pic.twitter.com/ASQ8waDUAh — Amira (@AAreads_) January 21, 2023

just found out Nico Parker from The Last of Us is Thandiwe Newton's daughter and now it's like oh duh of course she is just look at her pic.twitter.com/YlGneHi6zj — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) January 18, 2023

I was literally about to tweet out that Nico Parker from #TheLastOfUs should be cast as Thandiwe Newton’s daughter or play a younger version of her in a movie because the resemblance is uncanny. Only to go on IMDb and discover she’s actually her daughter. Had no idea. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/vY1UzcqgZ6 — Jenna Ortega Stan Account! (@SchlockHorror) January 17, 2023

I was today years old when I found out Nico Parker is Thandiwe Newton's daughter. They are twins, like oh my god. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/PYyINFFPU1 — JJ (@ladydragonjj) January 16, 2023

The premiere of the video game adaptation drew an audience of 4.7million viewers, making it the second-largest debut for a HBO show after House Of The Dragon.

In response to the figures, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max, said: “We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way, and we extend our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success.

“Congratulations to Craig, Neil and the brilliant cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We look forward to fans around the world enjoying the rest of the season.”

In NME‘s four-star review of the series, we said: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”