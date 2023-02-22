‘The Last Of Us’ fans spot filming error in episode six: “You might want to fix and re-upload”

The Last Of Us fans have spotted a filming error in episode six of the HBO show. This article contains minor spoilers.

Titled ‘Kin’, the episode sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) journey to Jackson, where the former is finally reunited with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

In one scene, however, fans noted that several members of the film crew appeared to be visible in a wide-angle shot of Joel and Ellie crossing a snowy bridge.

Highlighting the mistake to series co-creator Neil Druckmann, one fan tweeted: “Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot.”

Others have shared clips of the error on social media, pointing out exactly where the crew members can be seen.

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

The mistake is reminiscent to a similar one made in Game Of Thrones, in which a Starbucks coffee cup could be seen in one of the shots. The prequel series, House Of The Dragon, had a blunder of its own, with Viserys’ green CGI fingers not being edited out before the episode went to air.

Both of those mistakes were subsequently edited out, but it appears the same has no yet been done for The Last Of Us‘ own error.

Despite the mistake, the latest episode of the HBO series was well-received by viewers.

The Last Of Us, which is based on the best-selling PlayStation game, takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by the spread of a fungus-like parasite. It follows Joel (Pascal), a grieving father who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

In a four-star review of the series, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.