‘The Last Of Us’: Pedro Pascal hasn’t watched the season finale

The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal has revealed that he still hasn’t watched the finale of the show’s first season.

The first season of HBO‘s adaptation of the beloved video game premiered this year and saw Pascal play Joel and star opposite Bella Ramsey (Ellie).

Despite the show’s success, Pascal revealed in a new interview with Beef star Steven Yeun for Variety that he is yet to view the season finale.

Advertisement

“I saw it all up until then,” he said. “I haven’t done anything for that amount of time before, so my attachment to the experience is strange. As a guy who’s pushing 50, to feel this very innocent, semi-angry attachment to an experience that’s over…

He added: “It continues, but there will never be another meeting Bella for the first time, working with [showrunner] Craig [Mazin] and the entire crew, working with my friend Coco, who did my hair, and the whole family experience of it. I think it was like falling in love.”

The first episode of The Last Of Us became HBO’s second biggest premiere in over a decade after House Of The Dragon, racking up 4.7 million viewers in the US across HBO and streaming service HBO Max. A second season was then soon confirmed.

After it appeared that production on season two would begin in 2023, Ramsey has now teased the direction and tone of the new season.

“It’s darker,” they said. “It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

Advertisement

Auditions for season two of The Last Of Us were reportedly put on hold last month due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.