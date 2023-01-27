‘The Last Of Us’ renewed for season two

The Last Of Us will officially return for a second season.

HBO announced the video game adaptation had been renewed for a second season on Friday (January 27), ahead of the show’s third episode.

“I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” said co-creator Neil Druckmann. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Craig Mazin, co-creator on the show, said: “I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey.

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

“The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

The first episode became HBO’s second biggest premiere in over a decade, scoring 4.7 million viewers in the US across HBO and streaming service HBO Max. The only show that has surpassed The Last Of Us in that timespan is House Of The Dragon with nearly 10 million viewers.

After the second episode aired on Sunday (January 22), the show’s viewership jumped up to 5.7 million viewers, a 22 per cent increase over the previous week.

The Last Of Us, based on the 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection. A sequel to the original game, The Last Of Us Part II, was released in 2020.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, the series stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

The Last Of Us continues on HBO on Sunday. In the UK, the show airs Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW.