‘The Last Of Us’ showrunner rules out Bill and Frank spin-off series

Craig Mazin, the director and showrunner of HBO‘s The Last Of Us adaptation has ruled out the return of Bill and Frank in season two – see what he had to say below.

Speaking to Deadline Hollywood at HBO’s post-Emmys party earlier this week, Mazin laid to rest actor Nick Offerman’s previous teasing that a spin-off series focusing on Bill and Frank’s relationship, which was condensed into a singular but critically acclaimed episode in season one.

“It certainly has been pitched,” Offerman said after winning a Creative Arts Emmy last week. “I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig and Neil [Druckmann] come up with.”

Advertisement

Now, Mazin has revealed that Offerman’s remarks were made in jest. “Nick was joking about a prequel, that was kind of a joke,” he said. “We are very happy with what we achieved.”

“I’m very proud of the episode we did with Bill and Frank,” Mazin reaffirmed to Deadline. “There won’t be more Bill and Frank.”

The Last Of Us did not win any awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this week, but emerged as the biggest winner of the Creative Arts Emmys a week prior, taking home eight of the 19 awards it was nominated for.

Among its wins were Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, which were given to Storm Reid and Nick Offerman respectively. In addition, the series won several technical awards including Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Visual Effects.

In other The Last Of Us news, it was revealed last week that Isabela Merced and Young Mizano have been added to the cast for season two. Merced – best known for her roles in Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, Instant Family and Sweet Child – will take on the role of Dina. Young Mazino, best known for his role in Netflix’s Beef, will also join the cast as Jesse. Also introduced in the second The Last Of Us game, Jesse is the former partner of Dina.