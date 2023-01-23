‘The Last Of Us’ soundtrack: every song and when it’s played

The Last Of Us is littered with beloved songs from popular culture – you can take a look at the full list below.

Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored the hit 2013 video game, also returned to write the music for the TV series while also adding a number of other songs.

In the TV series, songs from different decades imply a code, with songs from the 1960s meaning nothing new for trade, while songs from the 1970s suggest new inventory.

Episode one revealed that songs from the 1980s imply danger in the characters’ world, with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) noting that Wham‘s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ had played.

At the end of the first episode, Depeche Mode‘s song ‘Never Let Me Down’ played over the credits, implying more danger to come.

Take a look at the full list of songs from the series according to which episode they were played in.

Episode 1 – ‘When You’re Lost in the Darkness’

‘The Last Of Us (Main Title Theme)’ – Gustavo Santaolalla

‘Tomorrow’ – Avril Lavigne

‘White Flag’ – Dido

‘Chonophobia’ – New Oblivion

‘I Can’t Believe You’re Back’ – Jad Mhanna, Roy Abdallah, Carole Aoun

‘Never Let Me Down Again’ – Depeche Mode

Episode 2 – ‘Infected’

‘Hampa’ – Ari Lasso

‘Allowed To Be Happy’ – Gustavo Santaolalla

Check back weekly as more episodes air to see the full tracklist.

In a four-star review of the show, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”