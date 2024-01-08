‘The Last Of Us’, ‘The Bear’ nab numerous awards at 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The Last Of Us, The Bear, The White Lotus and more have nabbed multiple awards at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The ceremony took place on Saturday (January 6) at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, and honoured artistic and technical achievements in American primetime television programming. The Last Of Us, which received the most nominations – 19 to be exact – also emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home eight awards.
Among these awards were wins for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, which were given to Storm Reid and Nick Offerman respectively. In addition, the series won several technical awards including Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Visual Effects.
The Bear, The White Lotus and Wednesday followed The Last Of Us’ lead in multiple wins, earning four awards each. The Bear, which received seven nominations for its first season, won awards for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series.
Beef also received three awards, namely, Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
The Last Of Us, Beef and The Bear were all named in NME’s top five TV shows of 2023, with The Bear’s second season emerging in the number one spot. In honour of its leading position, Paul Bradshaw highlighted the quieter side of the gritty, restaurant-situated comedy-drama.
“The genius of The Bear’s second season was found in the quieter moments,” he wrote. “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderised harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”
Other winners at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards include Ted Lasso, with Sam Richardson winning Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance and Max Martin also won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their contribution to Ted Lasso’s soundtrack, ‘A Beautiful Game’. The Daniel Radcliffe-starring biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also took home the award for Outstanding Television Movie.
The real-life “Weird Al” Yankovic was also present to accept the award, and offered a heartwarming speech about self-acceptance, stating: “Live the life you want to live. Be as weird as you want to be. Believe me, you will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are.”
The winners at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are:
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last of Us, “Infected”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus, “Abductions”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last of Us
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
Prey
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear, “Review”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear, “Review”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants”
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Danny Elfman, Wednesday
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court, “Pilot”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear, “System”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “Figures of Light”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Succession: Controlling The Narrative
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Shawn Carter, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Dancing With the Stars
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Entergalactic
Outstanding Commercial
Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility
Outstanding Narrator
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Dancing With the Stars
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
The Traitors
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
John Mulaney, Baby J
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy!
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Keke Palmer, Password
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
We’re Here
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Music Direction
Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The 1619 Project
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Territory
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The U.S. And The Holocaust
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
For All Mankind Season 3 Experience