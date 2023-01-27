You can now watch ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one free on YouTube

The first episode of The Last Of Us is available to stream for free online now.

Sky and Now, who are airing the series in the UK, have made the feature-length episode available to anyone (who is age-appropriate) to view on YouTube. The series is adapted from the award-winning video game of the same name by Naughty Dog and stars Pedro Pascal.

The series has been met with a wave of positive reviews by critics and fans alike for its efforts to remain faithful to its source material. And, as of today, anyone who hasn’t seen The Last of Us can have a taste of what Sky and Now viewers have been raving about (see link below).

“Critically acclaimed series The Last Of Us, is fast proving to be the video-game adaptation fans have been waiting for,” a press release reads. “Sky and streaming service NOW are releasing the entire feature length first episode in the UK and Ireland on the Sky TV YouTube channel on Friday 27 January at 8am – giving everyone the chance to watch and sample the hype surrounding the series.”

NME called the series “an apocalyptically good video game port” in a review of the series, adding that fans of the games “will love this ultra-faithful adaptation of the acclaimed zombie thriller”.

Fans of the games and others seemed to be drawn to the show from day one as the premiere of show went toe-to-toe with other small screen behemoths. The Last Of Us drew an audience of 4.7million, making it the second-largest debut for a HBO show after House Of The Dragon.

Given that House Of The Dragon had a good boost to its premiere being a spin-off of the world-wide hit, Game Of Thrones, the video game adaption only managed half of the 9.86million viewers that tuned in for the Targaryen series.

‘The Last Of Us’ episode one can be streamed for free here. New episodes of the extraordinary series launch on Sky Atlantic at 2am every Monday, available on demand thereafter.