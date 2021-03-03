‘The Mandalorian’ actor Bill Burr defends “absolute sweetheart” former co-star Gina Carano

The Mandalorian actor Bill Burr has defended Gina Carano, who was fired from the show after sharing a series of offensive and controversial social media posts.

Carano played bounty hunter Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show before being axed.

She was ousted after reportedly posting an Instagram Story in which she compared being Republican in the current US political climate to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

In a recent episode of The Bill Bert Podcast with Bert Kreischer, Burr, who plays rogue bounty hunter Migs Mayfield in the Star Wars series, defended his former colleague.

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super-nice fucking person. And you know, whatever, somehow someone will take this video and fucking make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure!” he said, referring to how Hasbro also cancelled Carano’s Cara Dune action figure.

“I’m on that fucking show. Now, I gotta watch what the fuck I say. How it is out there, it’s fucking crazy time. There’s people waiting, just laying in the weeds,” Burr added on the subject of cancel culture.

“Let’s show that he’s human, and he’s made a mistake in his past and take that dream away.”

He continued: “How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly? I’m not talking about the hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like: ‘Hey, you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.’ I look at that and say: ‘Who the fuck stands up to that?'”

Burr’s SNL monologue received a backlash on social media last October as he took jibes at those who wear masks, Gay Pride Month and woke culture.

Carano, meanwhile, has since landed a new movie deal with Ben Shapiro’s right wing website The Daily Wire.