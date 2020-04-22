‘The Mandalorian’ already confirmed to return for season 3

The Mandalorian has already been confirmed to air a third season, ahead of season 2 reaching Disney+ this October.

Pre-production has already begun on the follow-up batch of episodes for the Star Wars spinoff series, with creator Jon Favreau writing scripts and working with the art department.

“We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” a source told Variety, saying Favreau had been writing “for a while” and the art department had been developing ideas “for the past few weeks.”

Another source confirmed work began on April 20 and “the gears have started grinding really early on”.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped last month, and will be released on Disney+ later this year.

It was recently confirmed that Taika Waititi will not be returning to direct any episodes, following his work on the first season. Favreau will be directing an episode, as well as Carl Weathers (who plays Greef in the show).

A parody teaser for the second season was released yesterday, fortuitously themed around 4/20. Watch below:

In terms of the cast, Pedro Pascal who plays the lead will be returning to season 2, as well as Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Taika Waititi, who voices robot IG-88.

There are two other Star Wars spin-off series in the works for Disney+, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series starring Ewan McGregor, and a Cassian Andor series, with Diego Luna in the lead role alongside Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ in October 2020.