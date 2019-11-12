‘The Mandalorian’ episode 1: fans react as new ‘Star Wars’ TV show launches on Disney+
**Spoilers for 'The Mandalorian' episode one below**
New Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian has aired its first episode today (November 12) as part of the launch of new streaming service Disney+.
Fans have been reacting to the launch of the new series, which is set to arrive in the UK, along with Disney+, in March 2020.
A synopsis for The Mandalorian reads: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.
There’s a major cliffhanger ending
Fans and journalists have been discussing the first episode on social media, with one writer describing it as “very, very good” and many specifically referencing the ending, which includes a massive cliffhanger.
Another tweeter referenced the ending of the episode, saying that there are “lots of questions left to answer but the hooks are in deep.”
Baby Yoda is a big hit
Star Wars fans on social media are also delighted at the introduction of a baby version of Yoda in the first episode.
UK fans aren’t happy they have to wait to watch The Mandalorian
Star Wars fans in the UK aren’t able to watch The Mandalorian episode 1 yet – Disney+ launches on these shores on 31 March 2020 – and have been showing their disappointment on social media.
“Game of Thrones airing a few hours early in the US was merely a test,” one wrote. “The true gauntlet is that people in the UK have to avoid Americans spoiling The Mandalorian for FOUR MONTHS.”