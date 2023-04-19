‘The Mandalorian’ fans are divided after “anti-climatic” season three finale

Fans of The Mandalorian are divided after the finale of season three.

*This article includes spoilers*

The last episode of the third season was released on Disney+ this morning (April 19), and has already divided fans over its surprisingly optimistic conclusion.

Advertisement

In ‘The Return’, Grogu and Bo Katan Kryze (played by Katee Sackhoff) pursue their mission to rescue the show’s lead character Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) — who was captured by the antagonist Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in last week’s episode.

Using Grogu’s powers with the force and both Din Djarin and Bo Katan’s strengths as Mandalorian warriors, the trio finally defeat the villain and reclaim the planet Mandalore for their people.

Drawing the season to a close, the episode ends on an upbeat note and viewers see Din formally adopting Grogu as his child and giving him the name Din Grogu. The pair are also given a home in a cabin by the character of Greef Karga – played by Carl Weathers.

However, many fans have been left divided by the conclusion. While some have hailed the episode for the heartwarming ending, others have lashed out at the writers and creators for an overall “average” and “anti-climatic” season.

“I can’t believe The Mandalorian has gotten away with being so anti-climatic just by distracting everyone with baby Yoda,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another agreed, adding, “The Mandalorian finale was kinda average, if we’re being honest. Love the show still, but a bit of a disappointing season.”

Advertisement

However, some fans of the Star Wars series were quick to disagree – “You mean to tell me Bo-Katan got the main character treatment for the season and actually made it out at the end oh we truly won today,” said one user. Find more reactions from fans below.

I'll wait until next week to talk about the season finale of The Mandalorian, but I will admit I was kind of let down. I'm not blaming the actors, and I'm not going to blame the writers and directors, either. I think the problem lies in off-screen issues. — Raven (@HistoricalNoOne) April 19, 2023

never let it be said that that was not the mandalorian season 3 finale — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) April 19, 2023

I can’t believe The Mandalorian has gotten away with being so anticlimatic just by distracting everyone with baby yoda. I won’t say it wasn’t well played — leslie rodriguez (@leslienicholee) December 7, 2019

The Mandalorian finale was kinda average, if we're being honest. Love the show still, but a bit of a disappointing season. Bring on Ahsoka. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 19, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

.

.

.

.

din officially adopting grogu as his son, everyone alive and well, mandalorians retook their world, din and grogu got their happy ending i cant believe this is my life pic.twitter.com/7qmn5GW3rw — succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) April 19, 2023

the mandalorian spoilers

.

.

.

“You are now Din Grogu. Mandalorian apprentice.” pic.twitter.com/OoRv3JSEzi — lara (@kotefett) April 19, 2023

#themandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

you mean to tell me bo-katan got the main character treatment for the season and actually made it out at the end oh we truly won today pic.twitter.com/384TfVDp4Z — kami (@bokatvn) April 19, 2023

Chapter 24 of The Mandalorian was for the most part, a satisfying conclusion to S3. While the finale wasn't as climatic and intense as how people were teasing it to be, it was still a good finale. The last 10 minutes was a beautiful way to end the season.#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/l0NbCMo4dU — Matt 🇳🇴 (@thcfastestman) April 19, 2023

Last week, following the penultimate episode of the season, the series received more negative reviews from fans highlighting its “massive drop in quality”.

Since the new season launched, user review scores have consistently plummeted – seen as user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes dropped from an average of 90 per cent in previous seasons to just 57 per cent since in season three.

The lowest reviews came from an episode entitled ‘Guns For Hire’, which starred guest cameos from Lizzo, Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. Following its launch, fans criticised everything about the episode – ranging from unconvincing special effects to the leading character, Din Djarin, being overshadowed by Bo Katan.