‘The Mandalorian’ fans want Gina Carano fired for “mocking trans people”

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has been accused of “mocking trans people” after putting the words “boop/bob/beep” in her Twitter bio in lieu of pronouns.

The actress who portrays Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series was asked by fans whether she would add pronouns to her bio to show solidarity with the trans community.

The act of adding pronouns has been common among trans and non-binary people in order to avoid being misgendered, while many cisgender people have also included them to show support for the community.

One user tweeted to Carano that her co-star Pedro Pascal had included them, while also accusing her of “liking tweets that mock” the act of adding pronouns.

“Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” the actress replied. “I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

However, later on she tweeted to another fan that she had “decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop”, adding: “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.

After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop

Another fan then suggested that her actions could be construed as “mocking”, Carano replying: “I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as ‘Racist Transphobe’ ‘Bitch’ ‘Weirdo’ ‘I hope you die’ ‘I hope you lose your career’ ‘your fat, you’re ugly’.”

She later claimed that she was not “mocking trans people”, tweeting: “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate”.

However, many fans have criticised her arguments and actions, with some calling for her to be fired from The Mandalorian:

girl we aren’t buying it 😭 the fact that you even THOUGHT it was a good idea, after outright refusing to add your pronouns to your profile…. seems like mockery to me ❤️ — jayden ⛲️ KIPO S3 (@wlwjaybird) September 14, 2020

I was going to go completely off on this, but after thinking for a moment, all I’m going to say is, I hope that someday you realize how contradictory it is to make a joke at an entire marginalized community’s expense to try and prove that you’re “anti-bullying”. — Matt ☠️ Skywalker (@MIB1188) September 14, 2020

I’m sorry but if people are telling you that it is offensive and hurtful then why keep it up? I don’t think people have to put pronouns if they do not want to but do not mock people who do. You might not think it has a mocking tone but it clearly does — ET (@throitbck4jesus) September 14, 2020

Cis people do not get to determine what is and isn't harmful to trans people and many trans people have said any sort of pronoun mocking/jokes from cis people, no matter the intent, causes harm. — Maia Rose (@maithemrk) September 14, 2020

Replace Gina Carano with a trans woman on The Mandalorian. — Holly (@_Hollytweets) September 13, 2020

Gina Carano is ignorant af and I hope she gets fired from Mando. https://t.co/BNz7F6Fq4x — Joe Martin (@Joey_Radstone) September 13, 2020

The Gina Carano is trash saga continues. I seriously hope disney fires her from the mandalorian and replaces her with a new trans character.

To add: I imagine she'll live throughout season 2. So they should just kill Cara Dune off between S2 and S3 to avoid her coming… pic.twitter.com/yaXa1GTjRC — Alex 🦋 (@ScottishMando) September 13, 2020