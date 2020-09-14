News

‘The Mandalorian’ fans want Gina Carano fired for “mocking trans people”

The actress has sparked a backlash on social media

By Sam Warner

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has been accused of “mocking trans people” after putting the words “boop/bob/beep” in her Twitter bio in lieu of pronouns.

The actress who portrays Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series was asked by fans whether she would add pronouns to her bio to show solidarity with the trans community.

The act of adding pronouns has been common among trans and non-binary people in order to avoid being misgendered, while many cisgender people have also included them to show support for the community.

Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in 'The Mandalorian'
Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in ‘The Mandalorian’. Credit: Disney/LucasFilm

One user tweeted to Carano that her co-star Pedro Pascal had included them, while also accusing her of “liking tweets that mock” the act of adding pronouns.

“Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” the actress replied. “I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

However, later on she tweeted to another fan that she had “decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop”, adding: “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

Another fan then suggested that her actions could be construed as “mocking”, Carano replying: “I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as ‘Racist Transphobe’ ‘Bitch’ ‘Weirdo’ ‘I hope you die’ ‘I hope you lose your career’ ‘your fat, you’re ugly’.”

She later claimed that she was not “mocking trans people”, tweeting: “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate”.

However, many fans have criticised her arguments and actions, with some calling for her to be fired from The Mandalorian:

