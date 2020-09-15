‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 releases first official trailer

The official trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 has finally been released – check it out below.

The Star Wars spinoff series will be returning to Disney+ next month, starring Pedro Pascal in the title role alongside Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito – as well as Baby Yoda once more.

Executive producer Dave Filoni promised fans recently that “everything gets bigger” in season 2, telling Entertainment Weekly: “The stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Watch the official trailer here:

The plot of season 2 will focus on Mandalorian as he embarks on adventure to find more individuals like the Child, while still trying to evade Moff Gideon and his Dark Saber.

Joining the cast, Temuera Morrison will be playing Boba Fett while Star Wars animation veteran Katee Sackhoff has joined the show as Bo-Katan.

Discussing the show’s appeal, showrunner Jon Favreau explained why a Star Wars story works particularly well on the small screen.

“I think it was the fact it was live-action Star Wars on TV for the first time,” he said. “Having worked on bigger, higher-profile films, there’s a much different set of standards that you’re judged by. We’ve benefited from the smallness of our world.”

All eight episodes of season 2 of The Mandalorian will air exclusively on Disney+ on October 30. Here’s everything you need to know so far.