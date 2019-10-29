Watch the action-packed new trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’

The 'Star Wars' TV spin-off will launch on Disney+ next month

A second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian has been released — watch it below.

The Disney show, which is the first ever live-action Star Wars series, will launch on Disney+ on November 12, with The Jungle Book and The Lion King director Jon Favreau acting as showrunner and co-executive producer.

After the first trailer for the show dropped back in August, a second preview clip has now been released to mark two weeks to go until The Mandalorian‘s premiere day.

The clip awards a number of new and exciting glimpses at the upcoming series, including a preview of the sorts of space creatures and foes that the titular bounty hunter will do battle with throughout the first eight-episode season of the show.

A synopsis for The Mandalorian reads: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

It was revealed earlier this week that The Mandalorian contains “a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler” in its premiere episode.