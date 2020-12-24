‘The Mandalorian’ showrunner says it’s ok to call Grogu Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has said fans are allowed to call the show’s viral star Baby Yoda by his nickname, even after his ‘real’ name was confirmed.

The Star Wars spin-off, which airs on Disney+, wrapped up its second season last week.

In season two episode five of the show, titled ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’, it was revealed that the character known as Baby Yoda or The Child for all 13 episodes of The Mandalorian to date is in fact called Grogu.

Star Wars fans on Twitter then responded with mixed reactions. One person said: “very good episode, no one’s gonna call him anything other than baby yoda after they confirmed his funny ass name” and another added: “I cannot believe they finally revealed Baby Yoda’s name and it’s not Jasper. Shame.”

Favreau has now discussed the naming himself, telling Good Morning America: “I had written it in the script from very early on, and we finally revealed it in the show. But of course, everybody knows Grogu as ‘Baby Yoda.’ Which, by the way, is fine with all of us.

“We still call him Baby Yoda too, but he prefers to be called ‘Grogu’, if you notice in the show. He perks up a lot when you say his name.”

Baby Yoda has become a favourite tree-topper for Christmas trees across the globe this year. For the last few weeks, fans have been sharing photos on Twitter of Baby Yoda replacing a star at the top of Christmas trees around the world.

In other Star Wars news, two further spin-offs of The Mandalorian were announced this month.

Unveiled as part of Disney’s Investor’s Day, the first is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a limited series that will see Rosario Dawson return as the live-action version of Jedi warrior Ahsoka Tano.

The second is titled Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic, of which there is little information available so far.