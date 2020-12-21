The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has admitted he would be keen to return as Moff Gideon in a potential spin-off show, or any of the upcoming Disney+ spin-offs.

In the Mandalorian season two finale, the actor’s villainous character was captured by Din Djarin and others, losing the Darksaber in a battle with Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian.

However, after a failed attempt to kill Grogu, he tries to commit suicide before being knocked out by Cara Dune (Gina Carano), leaving his fate in the hands of the show’s heroes.

Speaking to Esquire about Disney’s recent spate of Star Wars show announcements, including spin-offs for characters such as Ahsoka Tano and Lando Calrissian, Esposito seemed keen to get one as well.

“I sat there and went, ‘Hey, what about me?!'” he said. “People keep asking me, ‘Why aren’t you in season two more?’ I said, ‘Because we’re teasing you. I’m the heavy, and it’ll take a little time to get to what Moff really wants.'”

Asked whether he wants to see more of Gideon in the newly-announced spin-offs, the actor answered: “The answer is, yes, I would be interested in that if there was enough material and storyline to indulge that. But first I want to be true to this project.”

Ahsoka and Rangers Of The New Republic are the only two Mandalorian spin-off series that have been announced, though a new Boba Fett-centric project called The Book Of Boba Fett was teased at the end of The Mandalorian season two in a post-credits scene.

Meanwhile, Pascal has admitted that his character “has to be” part of further projects in the Star Wars universe.

“Man, fingers crossed. How could you not?” he said. “This is like, this is something that’s so much bigger than all of us, and we’re all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared.”