‘The Mandalorian’ star teases “unfinished business” in season 3

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has disclosed that her character has “unfinished business” in the upcoming third season.

The second season of the show, which recently won seven Craft Emmy Awards, saw Sackhoff appear on the show for the first time as rival Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze.

Sackhoff was last seen wielding the powerful Darksaber, which she fairly acquired from Pedro Pascal’s hero Din Djarin.

Advertisement

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told Slash Film.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

The third season of The Mandalorian is due to premiere after the next Star Wars spin-off show, The Book of Boba Fett, which is due on Disney+ in December.

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill’s cameo in the season two finale of the show was described by the actor as something that he will “cherish forever.”

However it has now been revealed that Hamill didn’t actually voice Skywalker in the few scenes that he appeared in.

Advertisement

The show’s creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that in fact technology was used to replicate Hamill’s voice.

“Something people didn’t realise is that his voice isn’t real,” the director said in a new Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. “His voice, the young Luke Skywalker voice, is completely synthesised using an application called Respeecher.”