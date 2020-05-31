‘The Mandalorian’ team shares “ugly” early designs of Baby Yoda

The early designs of The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda were either “too cute”, “too ugly” or illustrated with the “wrong proportions”.

That’s according to showrunner Jon Favreau, who made the comments in the fifth episode of Disney+’s behind-the-scenes documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

“We got lots and lots of drawings,” he explained. “Some of them were too cute, some of them were too ugly, some of them were the wrong proportions.” Favreau was addressing the early incarnation of the character, who has become a meme thanks to his aesthetic and his hot drink-sipping antics.

Favreau continued: “Finally there was one image that Chris Alzmann did that had [Baby Yoda] wrapped up in what looked like a piece of a flight jacket.

“His eyes were a little weird, and he looked a little out of it, there was something a little off with it. But we found it charming, and that became the rallying image that we said, ‘This is good.’ And it developed from there.”

The first season of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian hit UK screens in March as part of the launch of new streaming service Disney+, nearly six months after it landed in the US.

Season two has been confirmed for this year, however, it is not known at this stage whether production will be affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

