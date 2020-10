‘The Mandalorian’ unveils new Funko POP!s ahead of season 2 release

Disney is marking the upcoming release of The Mandalorian’s second season by unveiling some new Funko POP!s.

The second season of the show, starring Pedro Pascal in the title role alongside Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, arrives on Disney+ this Friday (October 30). To mark the occasion, two more mini-figures are now available to buy in the Star Wars spin-off franchise.

The first is one of mercenary Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano in the series) complete with blaster in hand. The second is Horatio Sanz’s character Mythrol – a blue alien criminal who is frozen in Carbonite.

You can see the new Funko POP!s below:

ICYMI – Funko versions of Cara Dune & The Mythrol from #TheMandalorian were launched in yesterday's #MandoMondays reveal. Pre-order here – https://t.co/Qauz9PJ46S pic.twitter.com/zCgvstw9JB — Forbidden Planet (@ForbiddenPlanet) October 27, 2020

Executive producer of the show, Dave Filoni, recently promised fans that “everything gets bigger” in season 2, telling Entertainment Weekly: “The stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

The plot of season 2 will focus on Mandalorian as he embarks on adventure to find more individuals like the Child, while still trying to evade Moff Gideon and his Dark Saber.

Joining the cast, Temuera Morrison will be playing Boba Fett while Star Wars animation veteran Katee Sackhoff has joined the show as Bo-Katan.

Back in September, the first official trailer for the new series was released. You can catch up with everything we know so far about the new series here.