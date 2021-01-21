‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel’ starts work on Season 4

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel has started production on Season 4.

The Amazon Studios comedy series began filming again yesterday (January 20) following delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lead star in the show, Rachel Brosnahan, shared a picture on Instagram with a picture on set.

“It looks a little different this year…but we’re back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4,” Brosnahan wrote, sharing an image of herself in a plastic safety bubble.

Back in September, Brosnahan shared another on-set photo. “Mask game strong. Hat game stronger,” she wrote.

She added: “We’re slowly and safely getting back to it but first costume fitting is in the books…Damn, it feels good to be (almost) back.”

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino had previously hinted at a January start back in October when speaking to TV Line.

“Costume fittings are happening, sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening,” she told the publication. “We’re breaking our stories, we’re writing. And then… we’re dragging the actors in and we’re going to table to read the scripts.”

Executive producer Daniel Palladdino meanwhile noted that filming on Season 4 couldn’t be as ambitious as in previous seasons because of Covid restrictions.

“There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” he said last year. “Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”

Reviewing Season 3 of the show, NME said: “The visual world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is intoxicating. Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her mother Rose’s (Marin Hinkle) chic ‘50s fashion sense makes you want to rush out to B. Altman and stock up on hoop skirts. The peeling walls of Greenwich Village dive bar and Midge’s comedic HQ, The Gaslight, transport you to a subterranean lair where beat poets lounge and weird folk bands are given a safe space. It even manages to make the New York subway seem like a pleasant place to be.

“Unfortunately, little else in the first half of season three feels as complete and powerful as the show’s aesthetics…The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s ideas are finite and we might be coming to the end of them.”