‘The Masked Singer’ judges reportedly walk offstage following Rudy Giuliani reveal

It’s been reported that The Masked Singer judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked offstage after it was revealed that Rudy Giuliani was taking part in the US version of the show.

According to Deadline, Giuliani was unmasked during the taping for the first episode of The Masked Singer‘s seventh season, with Thicke and Jeong leaving the stage in protest.

Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly stayed behind and “bantered” with the lawyer and former New York mayor. The theme of The Masked Singer‘s new season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly” while the episode featuring Giuliani will air in March.

Advertisement

Giuliani has become a controversial figure after making baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, Donald Trump. He also faced backlash for selling signed 9/11 T-shirts for $911 (£672) on the website of WABC Radio, where the 77-year-old politician regularly hosts a programme.

The real takeaway is that Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger both stayed to have a kiki with Rudy. https://t.co/TzReqNGK7x — Rose, in the New Year (@heyyoukid415) February 3, 2022

It’s not the first time The Masked Singer has courted controversy either, with Republican politician Sarah Palin taking part in the 2020 series as The Bear.

Giuliani has also claimed that a compromising clip of him in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a “complete fabrication“. The scene appears to show him putting his hands inside his trousers while lying down on a bed in a hotel room with actor Maria Bakalova. The pair are then interrupted by Borat (played by Sacha Baron Cohen), who runs in and tells Giuliani: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Dan Mazer, the co-writer of the film has said that he isn’t convinced by Rudy Giuliani’s excuse for his suspicious behaviour in the film.

Advertisement

Baron Cohen has previously admitted that he was “scared” about what would happen during the filming of that scene with Giuliani.

“I never thought that he was actually going to go into the room with her,” he said in an interview with Variety.

“I mean, I was hoping for the movie they would,” he continued. “But also as a producer and a director, I have an actress there who I need to look after — and protect as well — because we’re putting her in a situation with a powerful man who may or may not have been in this situation beforehand.”