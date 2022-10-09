‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record

The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares.

Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

After the 10-episode show debuted on Friday (October 7), its first episode has been named by the Guinness Book Of World Records as the single television episode with the most amount of jump scares.

Talking to Deadline about the new record, as well as his past hatred of the technique, Flanagan said: “My whole career I completely shit on jump scares as a concept, and I wanted to make sure it was pinned to me, too, as much as it is to the show, to Netflix, and all of us who have inflicted this on everyone.

“Now, I have my name in the Guinness Book of World Records for jump scares, which means next time I get the note, I can say, ‘You know, as the current world record holder for jump scares, I don’t think we need one here.’”

An official synopsis for The Midnight Club reads: “At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House.”

The Midnight House is set in a hospice called Rotterdam Home, where terminally ill teenagers go to die.

Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota star in the show, alongside Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Heather Langenkamp.