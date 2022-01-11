‘The Morning Show’ confirmed for third season with new showrunner

The Morning Show has been confirmed for a third season on Apple TV+.

The acclaimed TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is set to return with a new showrunner in Charlotte Stoudt.

Stoudt will be taking over from Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first two seasons. Ehrin will remain on board as a consultant on the third season.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

Commenting on her new role, Stoudt said in a statement: “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for.

“Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

Last year, Aniston described the storyline of the second season of The Morning Show as “heartbreaking”, in which major character Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, died.

“It’s done so beautifully, and it’s very poetic, in a way,” she told USA Today. But that’s [Alex’s] only ally. That’s her only friend. That’s her one person she has in the world.”