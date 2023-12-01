‘The Morning Show’ star says Black community “brainwashed to hate Jews”

Julianna Margulies has said that she thinks the Black community in the US may have been “brainwashed to hate Jews”.

Speaking on The Back Room podcast, the actor, known for The Morning Show, The Good Wife and ER, was responding to a comment from host Andy Ostroy that “people hate Jews”. Margulies said that “the entire Black community” may have been “brainwashed to hate Jews”.

She also claimed that the Black and LGBTQ communities were not supportive enough of Israel following the 7 October attacks.

“It’s those people [who use they/them pronouns] that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with…like a soccer ball,” she said. “Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights, don’t want LGBTQ people…this is who you’re supporting?”

She also went on to say: “There was a film being shown by this Black lesbian club on Columbia’s campus, and they put signs up that said, ‘No Jews allowed’.”

Margulies may have been referencing a New York Post report that a lesbian group dis-invited “Zionists” to a movie night.

“And as someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show,” she continued, “I’m more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew, to be honest with you.”

Since her comments went viral, Margulies has reportedly deactivated her X profile and turned off comments on her Instagram.

The actor plays the journalist Laura Peterson in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The program, which also stars Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon, was renewed in May for a fourth season. The third season premiered in September.

Margulies is the latest high-profile figure to find herself at the centre of attention after speaking out on the subject of the Israel-Gaza crisis. Last month, Melissa Barrera was dropped from the upcoming seventh instalment of the Scream franchise after writing an Instagram post in support of Palestine.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water. People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Also in November, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp faced criticism after a video showed him promoting stickers that said “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is Isis”.