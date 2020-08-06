The most watched BBC iPlayer shows of 2020 have been revealed

Killing Eve and Normal People are the most streamed shows on the BBC iPlayer so far in 2020.

Both shows were named the top performers with the former’s first episode ‘Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey’ watched over 6.95 million times.

They also helped attract a record 570 million programme requests in May 2020 – 72% higher than in May 2019, according to the BBC.

Every single entry in the Top 10 most popular episodes across the BBC iPlayer from January to June 2020 also featured Killing Eve and Normal People.

Dramas The Nest, Dracula, The Split, comedy series This Country and reality show Race Across the World, also proved popular across the first six months of 2020.

The BBC reported a record-breaking number of viewers using the iPlayer between January and June 2020, with 3.1 billion requests to stream programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s up 47% on 2019.

April to June of this year was also iPlayer’s best-ever quarter after 1.6 billion streaming requests were received, an increase of 59% on the same quarter last year. The January to March quarter was also 34% higher than the 2019 equivalent.

“In a year full of challenges, BBC iPlayer has entertained us, connected us to events like the virtual Glastonbury and the restarted football season, broadened our horizons through Culture in Quarantine, educated our younger family members through BBC Bitesize and all the while kept us informed of the latest news from around the globe,” said BBC iPlayer Controller Dan McGolpin.

Meanwhile, filming on the fourth season of Killing Eve was recently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on the spy thriller was supposed to begin in August, but it has now been called off by producers Sid Gentle Films, with no indication of a new start date.