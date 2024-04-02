The new trailer for ‘Solo Leveling’ season two is here

The new trailer for season two of Solo Leveling has arrived – check it out below.

The new season was announced on Saturday (March 30) and it will be officially titled Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow.

Based on the Korean web novel by Chugong, the series takes place in a realm of gifted hunters and monsters. In this world, weak hunter Sung Jinwoo is given extraordinary strength through a mysterious programme, which kickstarts a journey across the various dungeons to discover the true source of his power.

The anime adaptation debuted in January this year, after having first been announced at Anime Expo 2022. It has been produced by A-1 Pictures, and directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts. The series has become one of the breakout anime shows of the year.

The original web novel series ran for 14 books, published between 2016 and 2021. The webtoon version ran for nine volumes, released between 2018 and 2021.

Check out the new trailer here:

Crunchyroll will stream the second season and they describe the story in a synopsis: “It’s been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the “gates”—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers.

“We call these individuals ‘hunters.’ Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as ‘the weakest hunter of all mankind.’ One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up… while the others aren’t.”

As per Anime News Network, Shunsuke Nakashige (Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory) directed the anime series at A-1 Pictures, and Noboru Kimura served as the head writer. Tomoko Sudo designed the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music.

In a review of season one of the show, NME said: “Solo Leveling’s narrative surprises, brisk pace and visual spectacle more than makes up for its flaws. Combine that with the joys of Jin-woo’s ascent and the intriguing mystery of his omniscient interface and you get an addictive anime that deserves all the hype it’s getting.”